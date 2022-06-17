Camping in Spain: Is it legal?

By Laura Kemp • 17 June 2022 • 8:08
The best way to camp in Spain is at designated camping sites. Image - Pixabay
National and natural parks in Spain do have refugios or mountain shelters, usually consisting of basic accommodation with limited cooking and washing facilities. You can also find free camping in national and natural parks, however, these are closed from June to September due to fire hazards.
While it’s appealing to camp on the beach, and though many of the campsites are located along the coast, camping on the beach itself is not allowed. It is also not allowed in Spain to just pitch up and wild camp and, in general, campfires are also not allowed – particularly in the summer months.
Camping (not parking) on public roads is not legal and, although car parks on the seafront or in other locations will have their own local council rules, camping is generally not permitted. Sleeping in a car on the roadside is legal if you are parked in an area where cars are allowed, such as a public car park. However, be sure to not set up any chairs or camping equipment outside of the vehicle.
Camping on private land is tolerated in Spain, however, Article 46.1 says that, even on private land, no more than three tents or caravans and no more than ten people can camp in the same place for more than three days. This national law also states it is prohibited to wild camp within 200 metres of the high tide mark of the beach, within a few kilometres of military installations, within a few kilometres of an official campsite, in protected areas like national parks, natural parks and at national monuments.
