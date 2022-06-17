Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, June 17, show a slight rise in the incidence rate

By Chris King • 17 June 2022 • 19:50

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

A slight rise in the incidence rate among the over-60s age group is shown in the Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, June 17.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, June 17, compiled from data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that another 48,272 new cases have been recorded, compared to the previous figures released last Tuesday, June 14.

Approximately half of the total, specifically, 23,495, have occurred in people over 60 years of age. This brings the total number of infections in Spain to 12,563,399 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

In the last 14 days, the average accumulated incidence rate in people over 60 years of age stands at 612.39 per 100,000. That is a rise of 23 points compared to the 589.82 of last Tuesday. In the past two weeks, a total of 75,434 positives have been registered in this age group.

Another 243 deaths from coronavirus have been added, compared to 194 last Friday, June 10. According to data collected by the Ministry of Health, 107,482 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the last week, 193 people with a confirmed positive have died.

Currently, there are 6,788 patients admitted and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (6,763 on Tuesday), with 340 in the ICU (342 on Tuesday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.51 per cent (5.50 per cent on Tuesday), and in ICUs at 3.82 per cent (3.85 per cent on Tuesday).

Between June 7 and 13, the autonomous communities carried out 157,018 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age. Of these, 79,138 were PCR and another 77,880 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,274.70.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 30.06 per cent, up from 29.52 per cent on Tuesday, June 14. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.