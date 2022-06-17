By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 June 2022 • 12:34

European Commission recommends candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova Source: Shutterstock

The president of the European Commission has announced that they support and have recommended candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova.

Making the announcement on June 17, Ursula von der Leyen said that after rigorous investigation the Commission had agreed to recommend candidate status for the two countries.

In doing so she said it was on the understanding that both countries will carry out a number of important reforms, although she did not what specify these in any detail.

She said Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards and had prior to the invasion by Russia, embarked on the journey to membership of the EU.

According to the Commission Ukraine has already implemented roughly 70 % of the rules, norms and standards. However important work was needed on the rule of law, oligarchs, anti-corruption and fundamental rights.

Referring to Moldova she said the country is on a real pro-reform, anti-corruption and European path. Saying the country still has a long way to go, she said the Commission believed it had the potential to live up to the criteria.

We recommend to give Ukraine the candidate status, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms.



Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards.



And embarked, before the war, on its way towards the EU. pic.twitter.com/Cggme0Ep0l — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 17, 2022

The news that the two countries are to be recommended for candidate status will not go down well in Russia, but will help both countries move their programmes of reform forward and in the case of Ukraine give the country something more to fight for.

