By Tamsin Brown • 17 June 2022 • 16:55

The exciting circus show 'Déjà Vu' blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. Image: Compañía Manolo Alcántara

Déjà Vu is a creative and thought-provoking circus show created by the Manolo Alcántara Company that will soon be in Torrevieja. It has no text but is full of music, fun and life.

Déjà vu is a personal, theatrical, highly visual, suggestive, risky, and full-of-life circus show that explores the distance between a man and his dreams, about what he is and what he would like to be. The man’s very ambitious dreams awaken his delusions of grandeur but are at the same time impossible.

This visual show, which has no text, blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy in a story in which it is as if Herman Melville’s Bartleby the Scrivener suddenly found himself immersed in the fabulous world of Alice in Wonderland.

The art of Charles Chaplin, Charlie Rivel or Marcel Marceau comes to mind when contemplating the performance of Manolo Alcántara, a virtuoso acrobat with a fine sense of humour.

It all begins when Alcántara gets up from a bed. We do not know what it means, whether it is a dream or his awakening. That’s the game. Because Déjà Vu is a world of illusions, with scenery of improbable proportions, funny moments and great physical dexterity.

The performance will take place on Sunday, June 26, at 6.30pm in the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja. Tickets cost €5 and can be purchased at www.entradasatualcance.com.

