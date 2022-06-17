Fuengirola Council invites businesses to register for ‘Noche Viva 2022’

By Chris King • 17 June 2022 • 5:05

Image of Isabel Moreno and Javier Garcia Lara. Credit: [email protected]

Businesses in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola have been encouraged to register for ‘Noche Viva 2022’.

Fuengirola Council, on the morning of Thursday, June 16, invited the town’s merchants to register for the 2022 edition of Noche Viva. This was stated by the Councillors for Festivities, and Commerce, Isabel Moreno, and Javier Garcia Lara, respectively,

They explained that this event, designed to boost the local economy and help the recovery of commercial activity, will take place on Saturday, August 6. Establishments in Fuengirola interested in participating can request it by sending an email to [email protected] or [email protected]

“One more year, from the Fiestas area, together with the Department of Commerce, we are preparing what for us is the great summer party for our merchants, we are talking about the Noche Viva 2022 that will be held on Saturday, August 6”, explained Mr Garcia Lara.

He pointed out that “for this reason, we want to invite all our businesses to join this initiative, because we want them to get involved, and to send us their suggestions so that the Trade Department can get to work, and make the projects that they propose to us”.

“The registration form has already been sent out from the Department of Commerce to all the establishments that appear in our database. We want to invite all those businesses that have not yet joined this initiative to fill out the registration form and send it to the email addresses listed above”, they emphasised.

Registration forms will also be available on the notice board of the Council’s electronic headquarters “and they must fill them out, detailing the promotion that they are going to offer, and the recreational, leisure, or cultural activity that they are going to carry out in their establishment, as well as the decoration that they are going to use”, said Garcia Lara.

He added, “That must be in line with the theme of the Noche Viva, which on this occasion will be centred on the world of cinema”.

Isabel Moreno pointed out that all the businesses and hospitality establishments in the town are “to be encouraged to decorate their facades, to offer gastronomic promotions, and musical performances, and that everything is in accordance with the theme of the Noche Viva”.

“On this occasion, the theme will be cinema, with which there are a wide range of possibilities when it comes to decorating establishments”, she added.

Ms Moreno concluded that, as in previous years, “we are going to make an agreement with the different car parks in the town so that the price of the ticket is 50 per cent cheaper from 7pm until 3am. We are also going to talk with the urban bus company so that that day is free, and people can leave their vehicles at home and can come by public transport”.

