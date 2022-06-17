Fuengirola Council launches a competition to reward responsible beach use on San Juan

By Chris King • 17 June 2022 • 19:14

Image of the presentation for the San Juan competition. Credit: [email protected]

A competition to reward responsible use of the beach during San Juan has been launched by Fuengirola Council in Malaga province.

As announced today, Friday, June 17, Fuengirola Council and the Gecor company presented a competition to reward responsible use of the beach during the Night of San Juan in the Malaga municipality.

Fuengirola Councillors Javier Hidalgo and Isabel Gonzalez explained that to participate, you only have to download the ‘Juntos Fuengirola Avanza’ app and upload before and after photos of the stay on the coastline.

Among the participants, three prizes of two tickets will be raffled for the concert that Melendi will offer on July 9 at Marenostrum Fuengirola.

“Unfortunately, the night of San Juan is the date of the year when the most waste is generated on our beaches. That is why the Council is aware of this aspect and this year we are going to organise two cleaning operations for our coastline”, explained Hidalgo.

He detailed: “One will be in the afternoon with more than 20 workers, and another that will start at 5am, with more than 40 cleaning workers, with the intention that the next day, when the first swimmers arrive, the beaches will be completely clean and free of waste”.

“On this occasion, we want to go further, and involve the residents of Fuengirola in this waste collection, and to do so, through the Gecor application ‘Together Fuengirola Advances’, we are going to hold a contest to raffle off six tickets for the Melendi concert at the Marenostrum venue”, he added.

“To participate in this contest, the residents of Fuengirola have to, first of all, if they have not yet done so, download the aforementioned app on their mobile phones. On June 23, an icon will appear to generate an event, which in this case will be special, because we will be able to close it ourselves”, Hidalgo continued.

“First, entrants have to upload a photo with their bags of food and drink, of the meeting they have on the beach, and then close the event with a photo showing that same space of the coast already clean and without waste”, he explained further.

Isabel Gonzalez explained that “the Night of San Juan is a very important event for Fuengirola, a magical and special night that brings together a large audience on our beaches, but that we must enjoy responsibly”.

She continued, “Taking advantage of the communication channel that we have with the Gecor application, which has been operational since 2011, and which is one more window for citizens to participate and get involved with the issues of our town”.

“The app allows people to transmit any incidence in the public thoroughfare by means of a simple photo, and it reaches the operational services directly, to provide a solution. In addition, the app generates a report to inform the citizen of the status of the incident, if it has been solved, or is in the process of being fixed”.

To conclude, Javier Hidalgo also thanked the collaboration of Marenostrum Fuengirola, “for providing us with the tickets for this draw, and thus helping us to keep our beaches cleaner during the Night of San Juan”.

