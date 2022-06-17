Gatwick cuts flights for the summer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 June 2022 • 9:41

Summer chaos as Gatwick cuts flights Image Twitter-cazsanbags

British holidaymakers could be in for a tough summer with Gatwick cutting the number of flights for summer as it tries to improve customer experience.

Gatwick said on June 17 that a review of airport operations was undertaken following the chaotic scenes of recent months with long queues, cancelled flights and delays ruining many holidays.

That review has led Gatwick to limit the number of daily flights in July and August to 825 and 850 respectively. This it hopes will reduce the number of delays and cancellations and in the process improve customer experience.

The reduction in flights may mean travelling to airports further away to get a flight. It could also mean according to industry sources, a rise in the cost of flights with demand likely to outstrip supply.

Chief Executive Stewart Wingate told Sky News the operational review found that a number of companies based at the airport are continuing to operate with a severe lack of staff resources and that these were unlikely to be resolved before the end of summer.

He said: “Gatwick prepared well for the restart of international travel by successfully reopening our South Terminal and we have now successfully recruited 400 new colleagues to help us process passengers quickly through security this summer.

“We are also working closely with our airlines to avoid disruption to passengers this summer, and while more newly recruited staff will start work in the coming weeks, we know it will be a busy summer.

“However, it is clear that during the Jubilee week a number of companies operating at the airport struggled in particular, because of staff shortages. By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers – and also our airlines – to better match their flying programmes with their available resources.”

With many people put off by the airport chaos earlier in the year, many holidaymakers will look to alternative airports hoping to avoid a repeat whilst others will avoid international travel altogether.

Gatwick has said with the cut in the number of flights for the summer, that people would be well advised to book as far ahead as possible or they may find flights are already sold out.

