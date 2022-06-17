By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 13:06

Guardia Civil save 240 dogs, cats and rabbits from illegal slaughter house Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil saved 240 animals, mainly greyhound dogs, rabbits and cats from an illegal slaughter house, where a businessman allegedly sold their blood to veterinary clinics and hospitals throughout Spain.

The businessman who owned the alleged illegal slaughter house is currently being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office, alongside another man of Moroccan origin reportedly in charge of the farm, located in the Madrid town of Humanes, as reported on Thursday June, 16, by the Madrid Command of the Guardia Civil

The illegal slaughterhouse took in animals from owners who no longer wished to look after them, as well as from shelters that passed on the animals.

The businessman allegedly extracted blood from the animals in a “painful and cruel” manner, often leading to the death of the animals. Investigators stated that he lacked any qualifications or experience in the matter, simply extracting blood from the left ventricle of the animals’ hearts, which caused hypovolemic shock, causing their death.

The bodies of the animals were frozen before being incinerated in a crematorium in Toledo. The Prosecutor’s Office estimated that up to 60 corpses were burnt there between the months of April and May 2022 including 27 dogs, 29 cats, three rabbits and a ferret.

The blood of the animals was sold to veterinary clinics at a price of €80 for 400 millilitres in the case of dogs and €85 for cat’s blood.

