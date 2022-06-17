By Matthew Roscoe • 17 June 2022 • 10:39

Heatwave Level 3: Brits braced for extreme heat in the UK on Friday, June 17. Image: Suraj Deo Singh/ Pexels

AS Spain experiences one of the hottest Junes in recent years with temperates 8 degrees above normal, a heatwave has also hit the UK with the NHS issuing a Level 3 health alert warning as temperatures could reach up to 34 degrees on Friday, June 17.

The NHS has declared a Level 3 alert as a heatwave is scheduled to scorch parts of the UK on Friday, June 17 with Brits warned to protect themselves against the extreme heat.

The alert, which is designed to protect the NHS and is in force for the east and south-east of England as well as London, is called ‘heatwave action’ according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Agostinho Sousa of UKHSA told BBC Breakfast on Friday, June 17: “The Level 3 alert is operational and called ‘heatwave action’. It is to inform our partners that they should prepare their services for possible increases in demand due to increases in temperatures.

“We also have a Level 2 that is currently active in the South West and East of England that is to inform our partners that they should prepare their services in case they need to enter into action in case we see an increase in temperatures.

“Right now the situation is stable, and we expect the temperatures to drop tomorrow.”

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The Heat-Health Alert service has five response levels (Level 0 – 4) based upon threshold maximum daytime and minimum night-time temperatures.

“Each alert level should trigger a series of actions which are detailed in the Heatwave Plan for England, from long-term planning out of season, to summer and heatwave preparedness and action, to a major national emergency.

“These thresholds vary by region, but an average threshold temperature is 30 °C by day and 15 °C overnight for at least two consecutive days.”

