Los Bandidos storm Sorbas (Almeria) taking five trophies in nine-kilometre race

By Linda Hall • 17 June 2022 • 20:25

LOS BANDIDOS: Returned from Sorbas with five trophies and three raffle prizes Photo credit: Los Bandidos

THIRTEEN Los Bandidos runners took on the third race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares 2022 in Sorbas on June 12.

The nine-kilometre race started at 8pm, just as the evening started to cool down, taking a hilly route through the town, along a long rambla and round a few puddles.

This was followed by a steady climb of nearly five kilometres before finishing on a long, steep downhill stretch with the final sprint uphill to the finish line.

The Bandidos won three raffle prizes and the ladies – Sarah Briggs, Kirsty Ratcliffe, Rachael Slack, Karen Ayers and Lesley Davidge – came home with five trophies, which were individually made at one of the local potteries.

The winner finished in an impressive 32 minutes 16 seconds, with the first lady finishing in 41 minutes 40 seconds. In all, 144 runners crossed the finish line with trophies awarded to first, second and third place in each age group as well as to the overall winners.

Los Bandidos, set up by Kevin Rowe in June 2018, started with a small number of regulars and has grown to include runners, joggers and walkers, who cover the five-kilometre Mojacar Paseo. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome.

There is also a road cycling group, a triathlon group and a group of sea swimmers.

For more information about Los Bandidos, contact Kevin on [email protected] and follow them on their https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200 page.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.