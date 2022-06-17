Marbella to celebrate Diversity Week to promote and defend LGTBI rights

“It is an initiative with which we join the celebration of Pride Day on June 28, and with which we continue to show our commitment to the equality of the different sex-affective identities, betting on promoting their full inclusion in society, and fighting against bullying and hate crimes that have LGTBIphobia as their origin”, stated the Councillor.

Isabel Cintado, The councillor for the branch, presented the programme of activities this morning, accompanied by Enrique Rodriguez, the Councillor for Youth.

As announced today, Friday, June 17 , Marbella Council will celebrate Diversity Week from June 20 to 28 to promote awareness and defend the rights of the LGTBI collective in the Malaga municipality.

Mr Rodriguez explained that “this year the motto is ‘Marbella proudly respects, celebrates and defends diversity’ and it is a proposal that takes the young people of the city very much into account”.

He has detailed that the central act will take place on June 28 itself with the reading of a manifesto by Francis Guzman, the owner of ‘La Polaca’. This will take place at 1pm in the Diversity Space of the Parque de los Tres Jardines in the municipality of San Pedro Alcantara.

That same day, information tables will be installed, from 9:30am to 1:30pm, in the Plaza de los Naranjos (Orange Square), and in the Plaza de la Iglesia in San Pedro.

The calendar will start on June 20, at 8pm. at the Cortijo Miraflores Cultural Centre, with an event on diversity in sport. The same venue will also host on June 22, at 8pm.

