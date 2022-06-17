By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 19:28

Minister of Defence of Ukraine mocks Russia following Russian ship sinking Credit: Twitter @oleksiireznikov

Ukraine’s Minister of Defence took to Twitter to post a tweet mocking Russia following the Ukraine navy sinking a Russian ship on June 17.

The Ukraine’s Minister of Defence joke mocking Russia following the sinking of a Russian ship read:

“There is a popular toast among Ministers of the #Ramstein Group: “Bottoms up to the russian navy! All the way to the very bottom!”. Neptune guards the Black Sea in good company. *Looking for the next target together with a sea horse.”

There is a popular toast among Ministers of the #Ramstein Group: "Bottoms up to the russian navy! All the way to the very bottom!". Neptune guards the Black Sea in good company. *Looking for the next target together with a sea horse. pic.twitter.com/sqgEe16yDM — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @oleksiireznikov

The Ukraine Navy reported hitting a Russian ship in the Black Sea, in close proximity to Snake Island, on Friday, June 17.

The Russian ship, a tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation “Vasily Bekh” sank, according to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

“Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile,” posted one user alongside footage of the alleged missile strike.

Russian Black Sea tug Vasily Bekh (SB-739) is hit by what appears to be a Ukrainian antiship cruise missile pic.twitter.com/92so7ItWO7 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Osinttechnical

On Thursday, May, 12, it was reported that “Vsevolod Bobrov”, the project 23120 Russian ship was sailing on the Black Sea towards Zminiiy island, also known as Snake Island, Ukraine, when it was hit by Ukrainian Forces.

On Friday, May, 13, four ships and two Russian submarines with more than 30 cruise missiles reportedly took to the water following the Russian logistics ship Vsevolod Bobrov being hit by Ukrainian Forces, as reported by Ukraine Operational Command South.

