Murcia airport experiences huge recovery in May

17 June 2022

JUAN de la Cierva airport in the Region of Murcia recovered 88 per cent of flights in May compared to the same period in 2019, according to data released by Aena on Friday, June 10. The number of passengers increased to 76.5 per cent, although it was still 23.5 per cent below the figures reached during that period three years ago.

Aena sources told Spanish news outlet La Verdad that “this is a significant recovery [at Murcia airport] after the Covid years, as we seem to be getting closer to the pre-pandemic figures; this is good news”.

They added that “the UK was the main destination for European flights, followed by Belgium, where there are also quite a few connections”. As for travel within the Peninsula, Aena highlighted that the main destinations were Santander, Asturias, Gran Canaria, Menorca and Mallorca.

Looking ahead to this summer season, the forecast made by Aena from March to October is that there will be 950,000 trips, “which would mean recovering 96 per cent of the seats offered in the same period of 2019”.

If the estimates are met, Aena expects 5,200 flights to be carried out. “The recovery of air traffic in the region would stand at 97.5 per cent compared to the figures for 2019,” reported Aena.

In April, the airport recovered 75 per cent of the passengers and 85 per cent of the flight operations it had in the same month of the year prior to the pandemic.

