By Sally Underwood • 17 June 2022 • 12:02
My Blue Badge = my Freedom: Join our campaign to secure rights for the disabled. Image: Shutterstock
One of the things the UK´s departure from the European Union has not changed however is the health problems many UK nationals living abroad face daily. And nor should Brexit affect rights for the disabled.
Health is universal, unaffected political leanings or country borders. And that is why the Euro Weekly News has put together a campaign to push the UK and Spanish governments to work together to secure the same rights for British Blue Badge holders that they had before Brexit.
Thousands of UK nationals either living in or visiting Spain here had previously been able to use their blue disabled badges to park freely and accessibly in Spain due to an informal agreement between the two countries.
Since Brexit, negotiations had been ongoing between the UK and Spain over whether to continue this agreement, securing rights some of the most vulnerable Britons living in Spain.
In September 2021 however, the UK government announced that Blue Badges would no longer be recognised across Spain, either making parking more difficult or risking fines for thousands of people.
For many pensioners and disabled their car is their lifeline, giving them access to shops, doctors visits, and all important social contact with their community.
Cutting off this access, especially post-Covid, is making life harder for many elderly and disabled. Others, with limited access to Spanish administrative assistance, are daunted by the prospect of now having to apply for the Spanish equivalent.
That´s why the Euro Weekly News would like you to get involved pushing the British government to work with their Spanish equivalents on a resolution.
On Thursday, June 2, the British Embassy in Spain told the EWN that the issue of Blue Badges forms part of the ongoing negotiations over UK driving licences in Spain and that the ambassador hoped to have a resolution soon.
Help to make this resolution the right one by signing our petition and sharing our message as widely as possible.
I am calling on the Spanish and UK governments to work together to allow UK Blue Badges to be used by vulnerable elderly and disabled people living in and visiting Spain.
Until September 2021 UK Blue Badges had been accepted in Spain through an informal agreement between the two countries. Spain is now only of the only EU countries not to accept these badges.
Please work together to find a resolution to this issue to improve accessibility for the disabled.
%%your signature%%
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.