By Sally Underwood • 17 June 2022 • 12:02

My Blue Badge = my Freedom: Join our campaign to secure rights for the disabled. Image: Shutterstock

BREXIT may have changed many things, from voting rights to the exchange rate.

One of the things the UK´s departure from the European Union has not changed however is the health problems many UK nationals living abroad face daily. And nor should Brexit affect rights for the disabled.

Health is universal, unaffected political leanings or country borders. And that is why the Euro Weekly News has put together a campaign to push the UK and Spanish governments to work together to secure the same rights for British Blue Badge holders that they had before Brexit.

Thousands of UK nationals either living in or visiting Spain here had previously been able to use their blue disabled badges to park freely and accessibly in Spain due to an informal agreement between the two countries.

Since Brexit, negotiations had been ongoing between the UK and Spain over whether to continue this agreement, securing rights some of the most vulnerable Britons living in Spain.

In September 2021 however, the UK government announced that Blue Badges would no longer be recognised across Spain, either making parking more difficult or risking fines for thousands of people.

For many pensioners and disabled their car is their lifeline, giving them access to shops, doctors visits, and all important social contact with their community.

Cutting off this access, especially post-Covid, is making life harder for many elderly and disabled. Others, with limited access to Spanish administrative assistance, are daunted by the prospect of now having to apply for the Spanish equivalent.

That´s why the Euro Weekly News would like you to get involved pushing the British government to work with their Spanish equivalents on a resolution.

On Thursday, June 2, the British Embassy in Spain told the EWN that the issue of Blue Badges forms part of the ongoing negotiations over UK driving licences in Spain and that the ambassador hoped to have a resolution soon.

Help to make this resolution the right one by signing our petition and sharing our message as widely as possible.