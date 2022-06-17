By Matthew Roscoe • 17 June 2022 • 9:58

Mystery illness hospitalises multiple schoolchildren at two different schools in France. Image: Google

MULTIPLE schoolchildren were taken to hospital on Thursday, June 16 in France for a mysterious illness that caused symptoms of dizziness, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Schoolchildren from two different schools situated over an hour apart in France both experienced mystery illnesses which landed them in hospital.

Around fifteen schoolchildren and college students from the Notre-Dame de la Jeunesse school group in Saint-Menet in Marseille and primary school children from the Les Aires de Lauris school in Vaucluse were hospitalised on Thursday, June 16 after experiencing “dizziness, nausea, tears and tingling,” according to firefighters in both locations.

The doctor who examined the children in Marseille ruled out heat and food poisoning as causes of these discomforts as “they happened successively”. While the water is being analysed at the education facility in Vaucluse, the results are due back next week.

In Marseille, firefighters were contacted around 1.45 pm by the Notre-Dame de la Jeunesse establishment. A total of 16 children experienced worrying symptoms, with 14 of them being taken to hospital as a preventive measure.

At the primary school in Vaucluse, between 30 and 50 children suffered nausea, vomiting and headaches.

“The other children were able to return to their parents’ homes after a medical examination,” said the department’s firefighters.

Following the medical examination in Marseille, doctors suggested that it could be “that after the first discomfort, it was a collective stress which spread – nothing alarming,” as reported by France3.

