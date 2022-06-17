By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 17:27

Norway joins EU sanctions banning import of oil via sea from Russia Credit: Creative Commons

Norway’s latest oil sanction against Russia comes under various sanctions aiming to reduce Russia’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine under international law and against the Russian regime’s main supporters, the Foreign Ministry stated.

Speaking on the latest sanctions against Russia including banning the import of oil via sea, Norway’s government stated:

“We support the European Union in imposing sanctions against Russia in order to put pressure on the government of that country and its leadership. Now we are banning the import of oil from Russia to Norway via sea routes.”

“The ban on the import of crude oil and oil products from Russia comes into force immediately, but the order provides for a transitional period for the supply of crude oil until December 5, 2022 and for oil products until February 5, 2023,” the statement added.

The sanctions also include new listings of 65 people and 18 units. The list entries have already been implemented in Norwegian law. A total of 1158 people and 98 units are now listed.

These include people believed to be responsible for the actions of Russian troops in Butsja and Mariupol, leading businessmen and family members of listed oligarchs and civil servants, several companies in the defence industry and a financial institution, according to the Norwegian Government.

Norway’s latest oil sanction on Russia follow Canada’s latest Russian sanctions announced by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reportedly taking place under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations “in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing egregious and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.