By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 11:08

Russian Air Force suffers another blow as Su-25 aircraft crashes Credit: Creative Commons

A Russian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft has reportedly crashed in the Belgorod Region during a scheduled training flight, according to reports by the Western Military District (ZVO), on June 17.

The ZVO reported the crash of the Russian Air Force’s Su-25 aircraft stating:

“According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident could have been a technical malfunction. A commission of the Russian Air Force is working at the site.”

The pilot is reportedly alive and his current condition is not life threatening, allegedly he ejected from the aircraft before being evacuated to the airfield by the search and rescue service.

“The plane went down in a deserted place, there was no damage on the ground,” the Western Military District stated.

The Su-25 “Grach” armoured attack aircraft is designed to provide direct support to ground troops over the battlefield in direct target visibility, as well as to destroy moving and stationary ground targets with given coordinates and low-speed air targets.

The aircraft has a one-man crew.

The news follows earlier reports of a Russian Su-24 bomber-carrier being reportedly shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force in Izyum, Ukraine on June 12.

“On June 12, at about 10 a.m. a Russian Su-34 bomber-carrier was shot down by anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force in the region of Izyum in the Kharkiv region”, read a statement given by the Ukrainian Air Force.

