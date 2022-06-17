By Tamsin Brown • 17 June 2022 • 19:59

See artists at work at Arts and Crafts Fair in Teulada. Image: Amata

The Arts and Crafts Fair in Alicante’s Teulada, organised by the association Amata, offers the to purchase all kinds of original products and to meet those who make them.

Over the last weekend of June, an interesting Arts and Crafts Fair will be held in Teulada. More than 20 artists and craftsmen and women are expected to participate, with each one offering something different so that there is bound to be something for everybody’s taste.

This fair was planned for November 2020 but was cancelled at the last moment due to the pandemic. Now both the artisans and the public are looking forward to the event: the artisans because they have spent two years with no fairs where they could sell their work, and the public because they want to get out again, see nice things and (hopefully!) buy them.

The craft association Amata is in charge of the fair and carefully selects the participants to guarantee a wide variety of high-quality handmade goods. Are you looking for something to decorate the house? There will be watercolours and oil paintings, original lamps made of driftwood or pumpkins, decorative pottery and beautiful marquetry. Do you want something personal? Then you will find portraits of people and animals. And of course, all artisans can take special orders if you don’t find what you are looking for.

Several artisans will be at work in their booths, whether making little glass animals or beads with a blowtorch, converting cow’s horns into hair combs or offering you a go at the potter’s wheel. Children can also take part in some craft workshops and games.

The fair will be set up in the Plaza de la Constitución in front of the Town Hall and will be open on June 24, 25 and 26 from 6pm until midnight. There are several bars and restaurants with outdoor terraces all around the square. For more information (available in English) call 639979678 or visit https://www.amata.es/.

