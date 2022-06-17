By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 June 2022 • 10:18

Sharp drop in temperatures expected on Sunday image: wikimedia

AEMET, the government’s weather agency in Spain has said that we can expect a sharp drop in temperatures on Sunday.

The forecast issued on June 17 follows an unusually hot period for June, a month that saw many records being broken.

The #HeatWave that was caused by a pocket of hot air from Africa that descended on Europe will draw to a close and temperatures will revert to normal, but that change will follow an extremely hot Saturday in which temperatures are set to test limits for this time of year.

#ElTiempoHoy El calor se intensifica un último día en la Península. Superarán los 40-42ºC en zonas del Guadalquivir, Guadiana, Tajo y Ebro. En Baleares se superarán los 36-38ºC así como en el resto del interior peninsular. Ambiente más suave en Galicia, el Cantábrico y Canarias. pic.twitter.com/MaPUdmUjGv — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) June 17, 2022

The announcement comes on the same day that France said its June records were broken and Nepal said that the Everest base camp was being moved due to the thawing of the glacier on which it has been situated.

El mapa que estábamos deseando mostrar: descenso generalizado y acusado de las temperaturas el domingo, que pondrá fin a la #OlaDeCalor. 🌡️⬇️⬇️

El sábado aún será un día extremadamente cálido en el centro y este peninsular, así como en Baleares. pic.twitter.com/zkM8E4oyoL — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 17, 2022

The drop in temperatures will also be experienced elsewhere in Europe providing some very necessary respite, especially for farmers with many having reported damage to crops.

