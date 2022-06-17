Sharp drop in temperatures expected on Sunday

Death of disabled easyJet passenger sees first victim of airport chaos at Gatwick Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 June 2022 • 10:18

AEMET, the government’s weather agency in Spain has said that we can expect a sharp drop in temperatures on Sunday.

The forecast issued on June 17 follows an unusually hot period for June, a month that saw many records being broken.

The #HeatWave that was caused by a pocket of hot air from Africa that descended on Europe will draw to a close and temperatures will revert to normal, but that change will follow an extremely hot Saturday in which temperatures are set to test limits for this time of year.

The announcement comes on the same day that France said its June records were broken and Nepal said that the Everest base camp was being moved due to the thawing of the glacier on which it has been situated.

The drop in temperatures will also be experienced elsewhere in Europe providing some very necessary respite, especially for farmers with many having reported damage to crops.

