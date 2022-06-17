‘Superb choice’ for front cover of The Marina Arts Society’s 2023 programme

By Linda Hall • 17 June 2022 • 15:39

TASMA WINNER: Sonja van Belkum with her design for next year’s programme Photo credit: TASMA

THE Arts Society Marina Alta (TASMA) recently organised a heavily-contested competition for the front cover of its 2023 programme.

“We are now very pleased to announce our winner,” said the Society’s chair, David Glover.

“The winning entry entitled Celebrating Life’s Experience is a celebration of flamenco, a glass mosaic in startling colours with a feeling of abandoned movement. This is a superb and forceful piece in an unusual format,” he added.

The image by artist Sonja van Belkum, a local mosaic group leader, has imagination and creativity in a unique medium, David explained.

Sonja, who is originally from Bussum in North Holland, is now resident in the Marina Alta, and is an independent entrepreneur and teacher.

The TASMA chair and committee commended Sonja at their latest presentation and expressed their appreciation at being able to use such a marvellous piece for their programme cover throughout 2023.

The TASMA 2023 programme is now available, and will be distributed at the next presentation at Salones Canor Teulada on October 6.

This will detail all the society’s presentations for the 2023 season.

