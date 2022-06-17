By Matthew Roscoe • 17 June 2022 • 7:30

Tributes flood social media following the death of comic book artist Tim Sale. Image: @RichStarkings/ Twitter

TRIBUTES have flooded social media for Tim Sale, an Eisner Award-winning comic book artist famed for his work on the Batman adventures, who passed away aged 66.

Legendary comic book artist Tim Sale died late on Thursday, June 16 after being admitted to the hospital with severe health issues on Monday, June 13.

Jim Lee, Chief Creative Officer-Publisher for DC, said at the time: “I regret to share the very sad news that the legendary artist Tim Sale has been admitted to the hospital with severe health issues. Tim, I am praying for you, buddy. Stay strong & know that your legions of fans around the world loves & cherishes you & your amazing talent.”

Sadly, on Thursday, June 16, the news of his death was shared by his official Twitter account, which encouraged fans to share his work.

“It’s with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community.”

Fans flocked to social media to share tributes and pictures of his illustrations.

“It was with heavy heavy heart that I have to announce that my closest friend and comrade in comics Tim Sale @ArtBySale has passed away peacefully today, June 16th. @DemSortie Susan Bailey, thank you for being the love of his life, he adored you.”

American filmmaker James Gunn wrote: “We’ve lost another great voice in comics. Rest in Peace, Tim Sale.”

DC wrote: “Tim Sale was an incredible artist, whose take on iconic characters had real human depth, and his groundbreaking page designs changed the way an entire generation thinks about comic book storytelling.”

Marvel Entertainment said: “Tim Sale was a legendary artist who created comic book masterpieces across and beyond the industry. At Marvel, his Colour series became stunning classics and remain just a glimpse at his acclaimed legacy.”

“Rest in peace, Tim Sale — one of the greatest comic book artists to ever live. His work on Spider-Man: Blue is nothing but inspiring to me in his distinct, emotionally powerful visuals, and I am nothing but appreciative of his legacy.”

“rest in peace, Tim Sale. one of the best artists in the comic book industry.”

“Rest in peace, Tim Sale.”

“Rest in peace to the legendary Tim Sale. His art is a constant inspiration and his contribution to comics cannot be overstated.”

“Tim Sale was a visionary. An icon. His art style was unlike any other I’d seen before, and it’s what drew me to “Batman: The Long Halloween” the first time I read it. He’s immortalized in his art. May he Rest In Peace.”

“Legendary comic book artist Tim Sale passed away today. Sale’s comics always felt like major events. Whenever he teamed up with writer Jeph Loeb, it was pure magic. You could see the influence of Sale’s work as recently not so far back as The Batman. RIP.”

Filmmaker Matt Reeves said: “What a heartbreaking loss… An absolutely incredible artist, I loved his work so much, and was so inspired by the work he and Jeph Loeb did together. Rest in peace, Tim.”

“Superman For All Seasons was the first Superman book I really connected with in high school. So much of that was thanks to Tim’s work, and it remains a favorite because of him. Rest in peace, Tim Sale.”

“Rest in peace, Tim Sale.”

“To one of the greatest comic book artists to ever live thank you from the bottom of my heart for shaping my childhood & the comic industry with your groundbreaking and unique art from some of my favourite stories of all time, Rest In Peace Tim Sale.”

“We lost another legendary Comic Creator today, Rest In Peace Tim Sale.”

“Tim Sale was an amazing artist. May he rest in peace.”

“Rest In Peace to Tim Sale. A true legend.”

“Tim Sale was a brilliant artist that managed to evoke so much emotion from his art. It varied, it was stylistic and by G-d it’s carried most of the projects he worked on, Rest in Peace Tim.”

“Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Catwoman: When In Rome has been one of my absolute go-to books for a while now. It’s just a visual feast. Every time I read it, it brings joy. Rest In Peace, Tim Sale.”

Together with writer Jeph Loeb, Sale created Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Specials, Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory which documented Batman’s early years, as well as Superman for All Seasons and Catwoman: When in Rome.

In 1999, Sale earned an Eisner Award for Best Short Story for “Devil’s Advocate” back in 1999 and also earned further Eisners – prizes given for creative achievement in American comic books – for Best Graphic Album – Reprint for Batman: The Long Halloween and Best Penciller/Inker for Superman for All Seasons and Grendel Black, White, and Red.

