By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 16:46

UK citizens to capture Severn Valley flood data with new website Credit: Creative Commons

UK citizens are set to help capture Severn Valley flood data following the launch of a new reporter website by the Environment Agency

The UK’s Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) Crowd Reporter is a brand-new mapping tool in which citizens can submit descriptions and pictures of flooding in their local areas, according to a report by the Government.

The Environment Agency is encouraging residents to use the tool in an effort to capture a detailed picture of where flooding occurs the most across the Severn Valley.

Users are also able to suggest future projects or comment on existing projects.

Information, photographs and drawing can be submitted by users by simply clicking on a certain location and entering a description, with no limits on the amount of submissions

Speaking on the new tool, Adam Lines, Environment Agency Place Manager for Shropshire stated:

“Local people who live in the community are best placed to know where flooding occurs and any local concerns or opportunities, which is why we are asking for their help by sharing information that will help us to design nature-based flood management schemes to tackle flooding.”

“The tool is a quick and easy way for us to collect data from the community and use it to build into the Severn Valley Water Management Project.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.