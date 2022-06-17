By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 10:54

Ukraine bans pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy's political party following arrest in Spain Credit: Ukraine Security Service

A Ukraine court has banned pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy’s political party “Sharya Party”, as reported by the Ukraine Security Service on June 16.

On Thursday, 5, May, it was announced that Anatoly Shariy, the Ukrainian pro-Russian Blogger and politician had been detained by police in Spain on May, 4.

Following this the SBU announced that a court decision was taken by the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal in Lviv, Ukraine.

It considered the appeal prepared on the basis of the Presidential Decree, the decision of the RNBO and the relevant response of the SBU on threats to national security.

Anatoly Shariy is a popular YouTube blogger who has criticised the Kyiv regime on the YouTube platform as well as a former supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however he was accused of treason in March with his political party, known as “Shariy party” being official banned by order of the President.

The SBU suspects him of state treason, in particular, of committing crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 111 (State harm)

Article 161 (Violation of equality of citizens regardless of their race, nationality, religious beliefs, inequality or other characteristics).

According to SBU investigators, he carried out unlawful activities to harm the national security of Ukraine in the information sphere.

They claim there are reasons to believe that Anatoliy Shary acted at the behest of foreign agencies.

