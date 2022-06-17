By Matthew Roscoe • 17 June 2022 • 10:15

Ukraine kills hundreds more as Russian combat losses revealed as of June 17. Image: Ukraine MoD/ Facebook

ON Friday, June 17, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 200 more soldiers from Russia killed by Ukrainian forces.

This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 33,150.

Another 18 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, June 16, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Seven more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as five more artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian helicopter and two Russian aircraft, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 180 and 215, respectively.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 17.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/CJrypZJc6Q pic.twitter.com/aEVVAVNxE0 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 17, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Thursday, June 16 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 114th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 18 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3563 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of seven more Russian tanks means that Putin’s army has now lost 1456 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed two more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), taking to total destroyed by Ukrainian forces to 593.

