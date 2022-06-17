By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 11:45

UK's Head of Armed Forces claims Putin has already lost Ukraine War Credit: Creative Commons

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Head of the UK’s Armed Forces claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already led his country to the loss of the war with Ukraine.

The UK’s Head of Armed Forces made the claim on Putin’s war efforts in Ukraine in an interview with the PA media, issued on Friday, June 17.

Admiral Radakin stated: “The Russian machine is grinding away, and it’s gaining a couple of – two, three, five – kilometres every day.

“And that’s tough for Ukraine, but this is going to be a long fight. And we’re supporting Ukraine, Ukraine has shown how courageous it really is. And Russia has vulnerabilities because it’s running out of people, it’s running out of high-tech missiles.”

“President Putin has used about 25% of his army’s power to gain a tiny amount of territory and 50,000 people either dead or injured. Any notion that this is a success for Russia is nonsense. Russia is failing.”

“It might be getting some tactical successes over the last few weeks. And those might continue for the next few weeks.But Russia is losing strategically,” stated the Admiral.

Speaking on Ukraine’s people and war effort Admiral Radakin stated:

“They’re courageous people. They’re ingenious people in terms of how they’re taking the fight to the Russians.But they’re also honest people, with saying actually they need some help.”

The comments made on Putin’s war efforts in Ukraine, by the Head of the UK’s Armed Forces, come at the same time of reports of a Russian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft reportedly crashing in the Belgorod Region during a scheduled training flight, according to reports by the Western Military District (ZVO), on June 17.

