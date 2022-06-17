By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 11:27

WATCH: Police bust criminal organisation for sexually exploiting transsexuals across Spain Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police busted the criminal organisation that sexually exploited transsexuals in Madrid and Valencia amongst other Spanish provinces.

Taking to Twitter to share the news on the criminal organisation accused of exploiting transsexuals, the Spanish National Police stated:

“A criminal organisation that sexually exploited transsexuals in #Madrid and #Valencia has been busted.”

“The victims were forced to be available 24 hours a day and to consume #drugs.”

“10 arrested and seized 18.715€ and 6.605 dollars”

“2 #victims released”

The police investigation began in August last year following a complaint that put the agents on the trail of a criminal organisation dedicated to sexual exploitation in the autonomous communities of Madrid and Valencia.

The various investigations carried out allowed the investigators to confirm the existence of the criminal network, mainly based in the cities of Madrid and Valencia but with branches in other parts of the country, which was dedicated to prostituting transsexuals in nightclubs in the two capitals.

The network contacted the victims, all of South American origin, who were in Spain working as prostitutes, to offer them better working conditions, taking advantage of their vulnerable situation.

When they accepted and started working in one of the organisation’s clubs, they were informed of the real conditions, which included 24-hour availability and compulsory drug use.

The police operation saw 10 people arrested – three in Madrid, three in Valencia, two in Marbella, one in Ibiza and another in Zaragoza , as well as the entry and search of three homes in Valencia and two in Madrid, in which €18,715 , 6,605 dollars, high-end watches, various quantities of cocaine, hashish, liquid ecstasy and poppers, sexual enhancers and anabolic agents, as well as computer material and relevant documentation were seized.

