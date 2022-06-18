30-year-old man electrocuted in the Almeria municipality of Nijar

By Chris King • 18 June 2022 • 21:09

Image of a 112 emergencies operator. Credit: [email protected]

A 30-year-old man has been electrocuted in the Los Grillos neighbourhood of Nijar in Almeria.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a 30-year-old man died last night, Friday, June 17, after being electrocuted in the Almeria municipality of Nijar.

The incident occurred at around 11pm, in a farmhouse located on Calle Mariposa, in the Los Grillos neighbourhood of the municipality. A witness made the emergency call to alert 112, informing them that the man did not respond after manipulating electrical wiring.

112 immediately mobilised an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre to the location. They were accompanied by patrols from the Guarda Civil. Sources from the force indicated that on arrival at the scene, the man was found on a public road.

His death was confirmed, although it is apparently being ruled out by the Guardia Civil that it was an occupational accident. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and the appropriate judicial protocols have been initiated.

