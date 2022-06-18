By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 15:31

70-year-old man revived after being found him floating face down on a Dénia beach

Dénia emergency services dealt with their first possible drowning on the evening of June 17 after a 70-year-old man was found floating face down near the beach.

Bathers walking along the Les Marines beach found the man floating off Blay Beach face down and hardly breathing.

They called 112 who alerted the emergency services who headed to the scene by boat and ambulance. A neighbour seeing what has happening called the local police who were quickly on the scene, removing the man from the water and beginning resuscitation.

The emergency services and lifeguards were quickly on the scene and although the man was close to death, managed to revive him. He was then taken to the hospital where he remains, however, there has been no further information on who the man is or whether his injuries are life threatening.

Thankfully the joint work of the Local Police, the lifeguards, SAMU and local residents, paramedics were able to get his heart beating and to stabilise him.

Following the 70-year-old’s near-drowning on a Dénia beach, the police have once again asked bathers to be careful when swimming alone, reminding residents, bathers and walkers to make use of the 112 call centre number in case of an emergency. Whilst the temptation may be to call the local police, the 112 call centre operators are trained to call the appropriate services and to mobilise not only the police but also the fire service, ambulances and all emergency service providers.

