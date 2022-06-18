Alicante city launches free bus service for Las Hogueras Especiales festival

By Annie Dabb • 18 June 2022 • 14:43

Alicante Vectalia Bus: Matt Taylor - Flickr

Between Wednesday 22nd and Friday 24th of June, Alicante town council in partnership with Vectalia will run a free bus to visit the Las Hogueras Especiales.

Journeys will run every 20 minutes from Maisonnave avenue, as reported by CBNoticias.com

From midnight on Saturday 18th June, they will reinforce the city bus service on circular and night lines for the summer festival. Civilians can use the bus service to comfortably and freely attend the pyrotechnic display, visit monuments and stalls throughout the whole city.

Manuel Villar, councillor for transport, has explained that “the objective of these reinforcements is to minimize the traffic so that residents in Alicante can enjoy the festival without worrying about where to park or how to get home, both during daytime and in the early morning.”

The night buses 22N and 03N will run every 25 and 40 minutes respectively. The bus lines will also be affected by stalls placed around the city, and road diversions will be in place. Festival attendees can view closures and obstructions here.

The circular lines A and B will also extend their houses between Saturday 18th and Friday 24th June to offer transport service all day. These lines connect the following neighbourhoods: Benalúa, Florida Alta, San Agustín, Altozano, Garbinet, Vistahermosa, El Pla, Raval Roig y el Casco Antiguo.

The department of Transport and Accessibility has also issued an easy guide for transport in Hogueras, that can be found here.

