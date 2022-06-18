Alicante school teaches its kids about local business with comics

By Annie Dabb • 18 June 2022 • 16:11

CEIP Enric Valor de Alicante

Non-profit organisation la Unió Gremial, has instigated a campaign promoting local businesses throughout schools in the Valencian community, as reported by alicantepress.com.

This week, year 5 students at CEIP Enric Valor de Alicante participated in an event organised by la Unió Gremial, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport. This was intended to promote Valencian identity to revindicate local business using a comic strip.

The campaign speaks also of the participation of a guild of publishers to teach students how to write a story using a comic strip and in this way to hopefully appeal to a younger audience.

It is the first phase of a campaign travelling around different schools in the Valencian community, to raise awareness of the importance of local businesses in day-to-day life.

The students will learn how to explain the world through cartoons, as well as the importance that traditional commerce has in the life of many Spanish neighbourhoods.

President of la Unió Gremial Juan Motilla has commented that “everyone knows the shops on their street and the people behind each counter. We know local markets and the market opening days, the bookstores and stationary shops near school etc. These shops are local commerce and they form part of our day-to-day lives”.

Also, as part of this campaign, in the centres in which these activities are carried out, a comic created for this campaign will be given out to all students, entitled ‘Gremialets”, in which a little girl and little boy go to the shops in their neighbourhood, turning their daily errands into fun adventures.

