Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, praises Swans school on its 50th anniversary

By Chris King • 18 June 2022 • 1:40
Image of the mayor of marbella, Angeles Muñoz, at the Swans school 50th anniversary.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
This Friday, June 17, Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga municipality of Malaga highlighted the trajectory of the Swans school “as a leading and reference centre” during the celebration of its 50th anniversary, which took place at the Adolfo Suarez Conference Centre.
Ms Muñoz pointed out that “it is a very special day for the entire educational community because the excellence of a tour based on the effort and commitment that have made the institution one of the most important on the Costa del Sol is evident”.
She specified that “experience guarantees the quality of a training in values that goes beyond what is merely educational, and that prepares students to function in an increasingly competitive world”.
The mayor indicated that “hand in hand with its founders, the Swan-Liggan family, they have built a project that has contributed to the training of thousands of students on the Costa del Sol, and that has been an example of peace and harmony, as shown by the fact that more than 40 nationalities coexist in its classrooms”.
Likewise, Ms Muñoz gave a special mention to Tessa Swan, who, as she recalled, has recently been recognised with the title of Honorary Citizen by the City Council. “Marbella is proud to have such an emblematic and consolidated centre as Swans, which is already part of the town’s history, and to which we wish it to continue adding years of achievements and educational successes”, she asserted.
