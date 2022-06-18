Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, praises Swans school on its 50th anniversary

This Friday, June 17, Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga municipality of Malaga highlighted the trajectory of the Swans school “as a leading and reference centre” during the celebration of its 50th anniversary, which took place at the Adolfo Suarez Conference Centre.

Ms Muñoz pointed out that “it is a very special day for the entire educational community because the excellence of a tour based on the effort and commitment that have made the institution one of the most important on the Costa del Sol is evident”.

She specified that “experience guarantees the quality of a training in values ​​that goes beyond what is merely educational, and that prepares students to function in an increasingly competitive world”.