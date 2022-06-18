BREAKING NEWS: UK rail strike to go ahead next week

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 13:31

RMT, the union representing UK railway workers confirmed this morning June 18 that the rail strike will go ahead next week.

The union said that after failing to reach an agreement with the railway network, the rail strike planned for June 21, 23 and 25 would go ahead.

More than 50,000 workers are expected to stay away in a dispute over wages and job cuts, the biggest strike in more than 30 years.

A statement on Twitter said: “Despite the best efforts of our negotiators, no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.

“So today, having heard the reports on the discussions that have been taking place, we are confirming that the strike action … will go ahead.”

Rail union RMT statement on the forthcoming Rail and Tube strikeshttps://t.co/SGipcU13uy pic.twitter.com/zl08Jd7tUa — RMT (@RMTunion) June 18, 2022

The rail strike has been criticised by residents, workers, businesses and the government who have all said that the timing was inopportune and could force the country into a recession.

The latter, in a tweet from the former Health and Care Secretary Matt Hancock, was issued a swift rebuke from the Union who accused the Conservative MP of having wasted enough money during his time in office to have given all public sector workers an inflation-busting increase.

You’ve got some front. I can hear the dead cat bouncing from here!

We could fund the NHS for years, give every low-paid worker in Britain an above inflation pay rise and close every food bank in the UK just from the money you wasted on PPE and track and trace! https://t.co/Eum1ML0URe — RMT (@RMTunion) June 17, 2022

Train operators have said they plan to run severely reduced timetables, with significant disruption also expected on the days in between the strikes.

With the rail strike to go ahead, the industry has warned passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

