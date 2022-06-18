Bridge project will eliminate blackspot and ease Huercal-Overa (Almeria) traffic flow

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 16:48

TWO BRIDGES: San Isidro bridge will become a pedestrian area, with a new structure for traffic Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

WORK began on improvements to the San Isidro bridge in Huercal-Overa.

The €1.3 million project, which is financed by the Diputacion provincial council and should take an estimated eight months to complete, will also eliminate what has always been an accident blackspot.

The town hall began dealing with the necessary paperwork and red tape in 2012 and after having cleared all the inevitable bureaucratic hurdles, a start has finally been made.

The project involves totally renovating Huercal-Overa’s northeast access, improving traffic flow and, with the addition of new connections, providing access to the area’s principal hospital, La Inmaculada.

An entirely new bridge will be built for vehicles while the old bridge will be reserved for the exclusive use of pedestrians and cyclists. Two new roundabouts will regulate the traffic, giving prominence to the original San Isidro bridge.

Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez expressed his satisfaction as work began.

“After many delays and strenuous negotiations, construction is now a reality, demonstrating the way in which we are fulfilling our commitments to the people of Huercal-Overa,” Fernandez said.

