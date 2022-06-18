By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 10:01

British residents wanted to participate in the consequences of Brexit study

The University of Alicante is carrying out a study on the consequences of Brexit and is looking for British residents willing to participate.

To take part in the study you will need to be British and resident in Spain, as well as be available to be interviewed on June 23 in l’Alfàs del Pi on the Northern Costa Blanca.

The study, which is being funded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, will focus on “Lifestyle migrants”, those residents who have settled in Spain without the intention of working or creating a business.

Effectively they are looking for people who are retired or who are partly retired – those that live in the area, but who are not working.

The researchers, led by Sociology Professor and Tourism Expert Raquel Huete, are interested to understand the impact of Brexit on respondents’ daily lives here in Spain.

In particular, the study will address the relationship between quality of life migration and the tourism dynamics of destinations.

Interviews will be held in the Casa de Cultura de l’Alfàs del Pi on June 23.

To participate it is essential that you book in advance, which can be done by emailing [email protected] or by calling +34 613244978.

The study on the consequences of Brexit is being undertaken in conjunction with the University of Girona.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.