Bullfighting returns to Vera (Almeria) on July 16 with town hall backing

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 13:06

POSTER PRESENTATION: Bullfight will be held on July 16 in Vera Photo credit: Vera town hall

BULLFIGHTING returns to Vera this summer, scheduled for July 16.

The poster announcing the season’s first corrida was presented in public by bullfighter Jesus Almeria, one of the people behind the project will be also be appearing in the programme, together with the Mexican bullfighter, Miguel Aguilar, and Mario Perez Langa who fights on horseback.

The talk that accompanied the presentation highlighted last year’s bullfight which celebrated the 20th anniversary of Almeria’s “alternativa” that established him as a fully-fledged matador.

“This year will see a repetition in July, when the presence of tourists and the great enthusiasm of Vera residents and those of all the Levante area promise that it will be a great occasion,” the bullfighter predicted.

Also present were councillors Ampara Garcia and Belen Carnicer, representing Vera town hall, who drew attention to the Vera’s bullfighting tradition.

“This will always be strongly supported by the town hall, which supports the Fiesta Nacional as a key element in our culture,” the councillors declared, while wishing Almeria, Aguilar and Langa the best of luck.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.