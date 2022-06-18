Bullfighting returns to Vera (Almeria) on July 16 with town hall backing

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 13:06
POSTER PRESENTATION: Bullfight will be held on July 16 in Vera
Photo credit: Vera town hall
The poster announcing the season’s first corrida was presented in public by bullfighter Jesus Almeria, one of the people behind the project will be also be appearing in the programme, together with the Mexican bullfighter, Miguel Aguilar, and Mario Perez Langa who fights on horseback.
The talk that accompanied the presentation highlighted last year’s bullfight which celebrated the 20th anniversary of Almeria’s “alternativa” that established him as a fully-fledged matador.
“This year will see a repetition in July, when the presence of tourists and the great enthusiasm of Vera residents and those of all the Levante area promise that it will be a great occasion,” the bullfighter predicted.
Also present were councillors Ampara Garcia and Belen Carnicer, representing Vera town hall, who drew attention to the Vera’s bullfighting tradition.
“This will always be strongly supported by the town hall, which supports the Fiesta Nacional as a key element in our culture,” the councillors declared, while wishing Almeria, Aguilar and Langa the best of luck.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.