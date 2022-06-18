By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 8:04

'Enormous luggage carpet' seen at Heathrow airport Image Sky News screen grab

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, continues to struggle to handle the volume of flights and passengers with an “enormous luggage carpet” is seen outside terminal 2.

The luggage was witnessed by Sky News Defence and Security Editor Deborah Haynes who said: “The warning signs that all was not well were clear at baggage claim.

“There were clusters of suitcases without owners grouped around various conveyor belts. I wondered where the owners were.

“But then when I stepped outside I could see this crazy mass of suitcases filling the pavement like an enormous luggage carpet.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. Though it did seem to be trying to be organised chaos.

“Officials looked to be trying to arrange the suitcases next to poles with letters from the alphabet stuck on them – maybe it was to correspond with the name of the owner of each bag.

“It looked to be an epic task.”

A spokesperson for Heathrow airport said: “Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved.

“Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 earlier today may have travelled without their luggage.

“We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible.

“We’re sorry there has been disruption to passenger journeys.”

Dominic Waghorn, Sky News International Affairs Editor also travelled through Terminal 2 on Friday. He said: “Passengers are being told they may not get their luggage for two days.

“One passenger was overheard saying ‘but I’m climbing Kilimanjaro tomorrow I need all my stuff’.”

The problems come on the same day that Heathrow’s chief executive said that they were getting on top of the issues affecting passengers but that problems would continue for at least another 18 months due to staff shortages.

The sight of an “enormous luggage carpet” will fill those who are planning to travel through Heathrow airport with dread, and concern that they too will suffer the same issues.

