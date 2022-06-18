Marina Alta is looking for self-employed to work in the smallest towns

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 15:55

Benigembla Image cc/Robert 5321

Marina Alta is actively looking for self-employed people to open businesses that are capable of providing better and more reasonable services in the region’s towns.

The call on June 17 under the Itinerant program, of the Valencian Anti-Depopulation Agenda, seeks to provide a way for the self-employed to provide services to the inhabitants who live in these smaller towns and villages.

Itinerant, which brings self-employed professionals closer to smaller towns, is looking for more service providers to join the programme which already covers 12 counties and 15 municipalities.

Services sought include physiotherapy, veterinary, advocacy, insurance, gardening, bricklaying, hairdressing and others.

Areas that the program is currently seeking service providers include Benimeli, Vall de Laguar, Murla, Vall d’Alcalà, l’Atzúbia, Benigembla, Castell de Castells, Ràfol d’Almúnia, Sagra, Vall de Gallinera, Vall d’Ebo, Llosa de Camatxo, Alcalalí and Parcent,

The program works with towns and villages that have less than 1.500 inhabitants, enabling those who live in these places to get access to the services they need to continue living, working and shopping there.

Jeannette Segarra General Director of the Valencian Antidespoblament Agenda, said: “The Itinerant program is designed to bring these professionals closer to the inhabitants of the smaller municipalities of the Valencian Community. That they have the service in their homes and towns and do not have to move to another municipality. We want the inhabitants of these towns not to have to leave them to look for professionals and, on the other hand, we offer the professionals of the territory an opportunity to find stability and a way of earning a living in their own region”.

To register for the program you will need to visit the AVANT site, where you will find all the information that you need to work in the smallest towns of Marina Alta.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.