Mijas residents reject proposal of potentially dangerous petrol station

By Annie Dabb • 18 June 2022 • 14:00

Mijas Gasolinera No: M.H (Mijas)

Mijas neighbours affected by the construction of a new, high risk petrol station in la Mijas avenue are protesting the municipal license, as reported in Malaga hoy.

Their reasons for opposition include a belief that the petrol station will generate traffic and security problems in the future. The petition already has more than 500 signatures, according to Daniel Perez, a resident of this area.

However, the town council has argued that “the plot is commercial and should be used”.

A meeting was held last Thursday with Andrés Ruiz, the city’s councilor of town planning. Ruiz’s aim was to tackle normative questions around the responsible municipality and to ensure that he will continue to “support the neighbours (involved in the campaign) within legal margins”.

Protestors continue to campaign against the construction of the Galp multinational petrol station. There are also further plans to implement “a new service station in the surrounding areas of the urbanization La Campana, at number 45 of the popular Mijas avenue, only 10 metres away from housing.”

The urbanization has emphasised that its residents’ main worry is the security. Although they are aware that “these days it is unlikely that an accident will occur in an installation like this, the truth is that there is always an element of risk”.

Residents have expressed their concern at living “only 30 metres away from a carbon garage and highly flammable firewood”. According to the plaintiff, there are also “five colleges within a 300 metre radius and the parents have also expressed their concern” of the risks of this installation.

