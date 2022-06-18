Mojacar FaXtor talent contest Ukraine fundraiser forges ahead to help refugees

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 17:27

UKRAINE AID: Mojacar FaXtor will raise funds for Ukrainian Refugee Relief Photo credit: Pixabay

CAROL NEWTON and Shea Fox are fundraising for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity with their Mojacar FaXtor talent competition.

Heats will be held at venues in Mojacar and the surrounding area, with each heat’s winner securing a place in the Grand Final at Shea’s Restaurant Mojacar on September 16. Runners-up will enter local semi-finals.

The competition is open to amateurs only and the registration fee of €5 per act (not per person) goes directly to the charity.

The €500 first prize will be raised via a grand raffle at Shea’s Restaurant, again on September 16.

The raffle has a first prize of seven nights for two at the San Antonio four-star hotel in Malta with bed, breakfast and evening meal, plus drinks.

There is a second prize of a weekend break for four at the Oasis campsite in Los Gallardos, valid until end of November 2022.

The third prize is a makeover at MakeOver Mojacar with a fourth prize of a Jungle Studios Experience and the chance to become a recording artist for a day.

More prizes will be announced later.

“We need more venues for heats and outlets to sell the raffle tickets.” Carol told the Euro Weekly News, “And contestants, of course.”

For more information ring Ron or Carol on (634 381 386 and 44 7910 128569) or the [email protected] email address.

