New board of AECC received by Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella

By Chris King • 18 June 2022 • 2:01

Image of Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz with the board of the AECC. Credit: [email protected]_Marbella

Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city of Marbella, received the new board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city of Marbella, this Friday, June 17, received the new board of directors of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), headed by Santiago Gomez-Villares. The mayor thanked the new team “for taking a step forward in an altruistic way”, and assured them that the City Council “will be at the side of the group to support their great work”.

“We can only have words of recognition for all the people who make up the AECC, and who help the sick and their families”, insisted Ms Muñoz, who valued that “in this new stage they have a great project and are very eager”.

Mr Gomez-Villares, who was accompanied by Setareh Mohregi, the new vice president of the AECC, and other members of the new board of directors, thanked the mayor for her commitment to the association.

He highlighted the municipal transfer of the building on Avenida del Mar, where the current headquarters are located, “which helped us to be able to collaborate with this disease that unfortunately continues to cause a lot of damage, even at very early ages”.

Regarding the activity in Marbella, Gomez-Villares alluded to the palliative care unit, “one of the only ones at the national level”, along with the team of psychologists, or the role of the volunteers, “who are the soul of the association”.

