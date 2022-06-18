New lower rates and fares for TRAM Alicante announced

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 16:15

Tram Alicante Image cc smileytoerist

New fares and rates were announced on June 17 for the TRAM d’Alacant which operates on the Northern Costa Blanca coast.

Accompanying the new fares is a new zonal system that reduces the number from six to three thereby reducing the cost of moving between zones. That also means a reduction from a possible 21 different zone combinations and six different fares to just six and three respectively.

The new rates are based on one two three zones, with a 10 trip bonus costing just 8, 12 or 20 euros. These provide travellers with a more comfortable and much cheaper option for travel between Alicante and Dénia.

The three new zones are L’Alacantí, Marina Baixa and Marina Alta plus there are two inter-county transition sections, between Pla Barraques and Costera Pastor, in the south, and between Altea and Benissa, in the north. Trips made between stops on each of these sections are considered single-zone trips.

Zone A covers the stops located in the municipalities of Alicante, Sant Vicent del Raspeig and El Campello, to which would be added the future extensions of the network in the municipalities of Sant Joan and Mutxamel.

The stops of Amerador, Coveta Fumá, Cala Piteres and Venta Lanuza, belonging to the municipality of El Campello, will remain integrated in Zone B until the TRAM extension is completed.

Zone B includes the stops of the municipalities of La Vila-joiosa, Benidorm, L’Alfàs del Pi and Altea

Zone C is made up of the municipalities of Calpe, Teulada, Gata de Gorgos, Benissa and Dénia.

The changes to the fares and rates for the TRAM are just the start according to the Generalitat Valenciana who have said they are working on an overhaul of all public transport pricing.

