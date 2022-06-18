By Chris King • 18 June 2022 • 20:36

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A father and son accused of murdering a man in a ‘love triangle’ in the Malaga city of Marbella have been sent to provisional prison.

As reported by the Superior Court of Andalusia (TSJA), a father and son arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in the Malaga city of Marbella, have been sent to provisional prison.

Marbella’s Investigating Court No1, passed this judgement yesterday, Friday, June 17, and both men have also been denied bail. It was reported that initially an alleged crime of murder was attributed to both investigated parties, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

The incident occurred at around 1:55pm last Wednesday, June 15, in the Miraflores neighbourhood of the famous Costa del Sol resort. A 47-year-old man received a stab wound to his chest as he left his home, and subsequently collapsed in the street and died. Two men aged 52 and 27 were arrested by the National Police shortly after the incident.

According to police sources, the victim was the partner of the ex-wife of one of the detainees and the mother of the other. The motivation for the attack is believed to be the result of an alleged bad relationship between them.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.