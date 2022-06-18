Rosa Maria Cano, Mojacar (Almeria) mayor, inaugurates a new four-star hotel

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 22:37
INAUGURATION: Mojar mayor Rosa Maria Cano with Jose Maria Rossell
Photo credit: Mojacar town hall
The mayor, accompanied by owner, Jose Maria Rossell, unveiled a plaque commemorating an important day for local and provincial tourism.
Rosa Maria Cano highlighted the four-star hotel’s ideal location, close to the town’s Blue Flag beaches, the seafront promenade and what she described as one of Almeria province’s prettiest walks, the Macenas-La Mena path.
The hotel chain originally intended to convert the previous hotel, then known as Suites Puerto Marina, in 2019 but plans were put on hold when the pandemic halted the project.
The new hotel has 190 rooms, a gym, restaurant, cafeteria and a theatre-bar while, as the mayor pointed out, guests will also be able to take advantage of the town hall’s commitment to providing culture, sports and leisure activities.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
