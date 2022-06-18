Sensations and Sentiments: La Patum festival in Berga de Catalonia

By Annie Dabb • 18 June 2022 • 11:46

Patum Press Kit: Luigi

Corpus Christie is still without doubt one of the festivals of religious origin that has had the greatest influence in festive, social and cultural traditions in Catalan countries.

In fact, next to the summer festival of San Juan, signifying the beginning of summer for many Spanish school children, Corpus Christie is an event that fosters the diverse characteristics of many Catalan regions.

From the giant figures and carnival costumes to the eagles, lions and other elements of the festival entourage, the festival has its origins in the medieval era, established by the Pope Urbano IV in the 13th century. However, it gained recognition through his successor Pope Juan 22nd who extended the tradition around Europe.

These were times of heretics and orthodoxies, miracles and apparitions and visions that confirmed or denied the most important part of the eclessial doctrine: the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

As part of Catalonia’s religious Corpus festival, La Patum festival in the Catalonian city of Berga is the most famous of all the festivities. Berga has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site and processions are carried out through Lleida, Palma, Solsona and Ontinyent. The main costumes to look out for are the dragons, the dwarves, the donkeys and the eagles.

This exaltation of the Eucharist, celebrated in the sunniest part of Spring in Catalonia, is held between May and June, with great support from the Catalan countries. This year, La Patum took place between the 15th and 19th June.

It involved a procession on Wednesday 15th and Saturday 18th as well as performances by Maces (demons wielding maces), dragons, the nans nous (new dwarves) and the plens (fire demons).

