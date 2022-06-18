By Tamsin Brown • 18 June 2022 • 16:50

Soothe the pain and minimise the discomfort of varicose veins with these tips.

Although the tips given here are not treatments for the varicose veins themselves, they can help to reduce the pain, which can be made worse by the heat.

Varicose veins are an indication of poor blood circulation. Although they are often considered an aesthetic problem, they can affect your health, as they are dilated veins in which blood accumulates and has difficulty returning to the heart. The most common symptoms are aching, throbbing and swelling, which may get worse with the summer heat.

Preventing varicose veins is not always possible, as causes include pregnancy, genetic factors, obesity and standing for many hours. However, you can minimise discomfort with the following tips.

Raise your legs: Lie on your bed with your legs up against the wall for several minutes to get your circulation going. You can also sleep with your legs raised by placing a blanket or pillow under them.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera gel can help to calm itching. There are also other soothing products on the market that contain ingredients such as butcher’s broom and horse chestnut.

Move around: If you spend most of your time sitting, get up often. If stand all the time, find time to rest and raise your legs. Try rotating your ankles, standing on tiptoe and tensing your leg muscles to stimulate blood flow. Of course, regular exercise is essential anyway.

Other treatments: Try applying a hot damp towel to the varicose veins for a few minutes, and then do the same again with a cold cloth. Alternate several times. Gentle massages can also be helpful.

Remember, if the discomfort is severe, the best thing to do is seek advice from a qualified medical professional.

