Spain’s heatwave to end as cold air approaches from the Atlantic

By Chris King • 18 June 2022 • 18:09

Photo of a thermometer. Credit: Shutterstock

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, cold air approaching from the Atlantic will bring an end to the heatwave in Spain.

According to the predictions of AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the current heat wave will continue this Saturday, June 18. From tomorrow though, Sunday, June 19, there will be a generalised and pronounced drop in temperatures that will put an end to this unusual pattern of weather.

A DANA is apparently brewing out in the Atlantic, in the surroundings of the Azores Islands which could be the trigger for this drop in temperatures. It is expected to move to the Iberian Peninsula. However, as explained by Ruben del Campo, the spokesman for the AEMET, “It is difficult to predict the movement of a DANA”.

This same DANA (an isolated depression at high levels of the atmosphere), which is forming off North Africa is the same one that has brought the mass of warm air to Spain, causing the heat wave. It is the one that will be able to lower temperatures as it approaches assured the spokesman.

According to the meteorological portal eltiempo.es, this Saturday, a storm will form in the Bay of Biscay associated with this DANA, “with cold air approaching our territory”. Thus, DANA could “push that warm air mass and temperatures will begin to drop over the weekend”, said the AEMET spokesperson.

They clarified: “However, neither DANA will reach the map of Spain, nor are widespread rains or storms expected as on other occasions. The situation will be generally stable, only in the north will the weather be cool and rainy”.

Sunday should see some thermal relief throughout the country, “The maximum will drop between five and 10 degrees in many areas, and will remain below 30°C in Galicia, the Bay of Biscay, Castilla y Leon, many areas of Extremadura, and eastern Andalucia, as well as the Canary Islands”, they concluded.

#ÚltimaHora La #oladecalor acabará el domingo. Una DANA se aproximará a nuestro país y el aire frío empujará esa masa de aire africana hacia el este, bajando las temperaturas. Comenzará por el oeste el sábado y el domingo llegará el alivio térmico a la mayor parte del país. pic.twitter.com/eqg6WuzoMm — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) June 16, 2022

El mapa que estábamos deseando mostrar: descenso generalizado y acusado de las temperaturas el domingo, que pondrá fin a la #OlaDeCalor. 🌡️⬇️⬇️

El sábado aún será un día extremadamente cálido en el centro y este peninsular, así como en Baleares. pic.twitter.com/zkM8E4oyoL — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 17, 2022

___________________________________________________________

