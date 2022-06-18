The free Las Rotas train is back on the road

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 22:49
Las Arenetes Beach - Image Google Maps
The train will run every 30 minutes Monday to Sunday, between the hours 09:00 and 14:00 and again from 16:00 to 20:00.
Only offering two stops, the free parking lot and the Arenetes Beach, the train will operate from today June 18 through to September 18.
The train is being provided free of charge by the Dénia City Council, which is looking to avoid the overcrowding in what is a popular area that is serviced by narrow lanes and very little parking.
With visitor numbers predicted to be back to normal over the summer, the area is expected to be busy with walkers and cyclists which will make accessing the area by car even more difficult.
The council has urged those looking to visit the beaches and cliffs beyond the Las Rotas beach, to make use of the free train relieving pressure on the roads in the area.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
