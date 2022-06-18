Video footage of sex between civilian woman and soldiers in UK army barracks

By Annie Dabb • 18 June 2022 • 13:07
James Heappey: Chris McAndrew - Wikimedia
The videos were taken at Merville Barracks in Colchester and show a woman engaged in sexual acts with troops from 16 Air Assault Brigade, as reported by The Times.
Heappey has expressed anger and embarrassment about the footage, and has assured that he does not consider this to be acceptable behaviour, nor is it the norm throughout Army personnel. He claims it does not matter that the sex depicted has been justified as ‘consensual’; it does not portray a respectable image of Britain’s armed forces.
Speaking on behalf of the Army, he told ITV’s Peston “we want the nation’s brightest and best to serve in our armed forces and we want women serving in the armed forces to know that they’re serving in an environment where they are safe, where they are respected.”
The videos suggest a slippage in the expected high standards of behaviour from army personnel.
Heappey also told news sources that “anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against them.”
Further investigations into similar and related video footage involving Army personnel is being carried out by The Royal Military Police.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.