Video footage of sex between civilian woman and soldiers in UK army barracks

By Annie Dabb • 18 June 2022 • 13:07

James Heappey: Chris McAndrew - Wikimedia

Video footage has been leaked of multiple paratroopers involved in sexual acts with a woman who was apparently ‘smuggled into’ into the barracks, as reported by tribuneindia.com. Armed forces Minister James Heappey has denounced the ‘sex videos’ as ‘disgraceful’.

The videos were taken at Merville Barracks in Colchester and show a woman engaged in sexual acts with troops from 16 Air Assault Brigade, as reported by The Times.

Heappey has expressed anger and embarrassment about the footage, and has assured that he does not consider this to be acceptable behaviour, nor is it the norm throughout Army personnel. He claims it does not matter that the sex depicted has been justified as ‘consensual’; it does not portray a respectable image of Britain’s armed forces.

Speaking on behalf of the Army, he told ITV’s Peston “we want the nation’s brightest and best to serve in our armed forces and we want women serving in the armed forces to know that they’re serving in an environment where they are safe, where they are respected.”

The videos suggest a slippage in the expected high standards of behaviour from army personnel.

Heappey also told news sources that “anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against them.”

Further investigations into similar and related video footage involving Army personnel is being carried out by The Royal Military Police.