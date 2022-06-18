Visit to Almeria province’s iconic locations helps to Influence the influencers

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 17:19

ALMERIA INVITATION: Seven international bloggers visited the Tabernas Desert Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

SEVEN international bloggers who specialise in tourism recently paid a visit to Almeria province.

Earlier, the influencers from the US, the Czech Republic, Israel and Portugal had attended the TBEX Andalucia tourism and travel conference in Marbella before continuing to Almeria, invited by the Diputacion provincial council.

They were introduced to the Tabernas Desert, the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park and Almeria City’s best-known tourist attractions while sampling the province’s typical dishes and gastronomy.

“These initiatives are of great interest, even more so because the influencers and bloggers reach a varied, international public,” said Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Diputacion’s Travel department.

“They have enjoyed some of Almeria’s treasures and now all their followers will have the chance to discover what our province has to offer.”

