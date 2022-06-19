43-year-old Irish TV presenter dies after asking fans to pray for her

Aideen was a popular journalist and a familiar face on UTV news bulletins over the years.

On June 17 Aideen updated her Twitter fans with her condition in a Tweet that read: “So life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went into hospital so essentially going home to die but getting palliative care.”

“The kids know. If you ever come across them, will you keep an eye out for them, they are the kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies.”

Alongside, Aideen shared selfies with her young children Jacob And Eva, whose exact ages are unknown.

They had made a card for her saying, “To mummy, I hope you get well soon. Love you loads.”

Her former employer UTV issued a statement yesterday describing her as a gifted journalist and offering sympathy to her family.

A spokeswoman said: “The UTV family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former colleague and friend Aideen Kennedy. A truly gifted reporter, she spent many years at UTV bringing viewers stories from all over Northern Ireland. We wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family at this very sad time.”

